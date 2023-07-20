WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eastern States Exposition is holding a hiring event for The Big E Fair on Tuesday, August 8th.

The job fair will be held in the Storrowton Village Museum’s Greenwich Barn in West Springfield from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Employment opportunities are available in admission, agriculture, retail, operations, and more. Applications are being accepted in advance at TheBigE.com/employment.

Training will be provided ahead of the fair. The Big E takes place this year from September 15 to October 1.

“Our Big E workforce consists of people who have been with us anywhere from just a few years, to decades. Some take vacation time and others come in from other areas of the country to assume their Big E role and reconnect with co-workers. We really have a Big E family during the fair,” Gene Cassidy, ESE president and CEO said.

“We take so much pride in our agricultural mission and the time that our hiring managers take to share with prospective employees what it means to be a part of the Big E family! If you’re looking for a job for September, definitely check out the Job Fair,” Jessica Fontaine, ESE Education and Human Resources director, said.