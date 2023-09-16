WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the first Saturday of the Big E, and as busy as it gets during the week, it’s even busier on the weekend.

The Big E is expected to be busy this weekend so if you have plans to go, you probably want to head out early to secure a parking spot.

You can park at Gate 9 on 875 Memorial Avenue. Parking is $10.000 for cars and $5.00 for motorcycles. They only accept cash at their auto parking gates, so you may want to grab some cash beforehand. There are no ATMs near the gate.

There will also be several adjacent private parking lots in the neighborhoods along Memorial Avenue, which are not affiliated with the Eastern States Exposition. Those fees are set by property owners and will vary depending on the day and the distance from the fair.

Fair organizers are encouraging people to use their King Gray Shuttles to travel to and from The Big E.