WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E has all forms of entertainment of course, and if you plan on going you should know that this year the fair will have some prominent musicians.

Some of the biggest names in music are coming to West Springfield over the next few weeks and you should hurry now if you still want tickets. If not concerts, we all know there’s still plenty to do.

Last year a record nearly 1.5 million people came to the Big E and there’s no reason that record won’t be broken again. With expansive food options, rides, and attractions, people from all over plan on enjoying what the fair has to offer the next 17 days starting Friday.

John Pezzimenti of Agawam says “I don’t know just enjoying it, the day, the people. I think it’s a great fair man. It’s good for kids, families good food, good company. What could go wrong.”

While people are looking forward to the Big E because of it’s unique food like an alligator burger or barbeque sundae, music fans can look forward to household names coming here like Nelly or Lynyrd Skynyrd.

“My daughter’s are going to the concert on Friday” says Tammy Bryden of West Springfield.

The first concert being held at the Big E Arena, the biggest of the three music venues at the fair, is the Drop Kick Murphy’s on Friday night. Shows at the Big E Arena are typically $39 while shows at the Court of Honor Stage and the E Stage are free with admission to The Big E.

Live Music at The Big E

This year’s music lineup for The Big E Arena and the Court of Honor stage has some iconic bands and musicians known across the country. What better way to start off the Massachusetts state fair than with the Dropkick Murphys, who will be performing Friday, September 16 on the Big E Arena. Here are all the performances scheduled this year:

The Big E Arena: (all shows take place at 7:30 p.m.)

Court of Honor Stage: (All concerts are free with fair admission; time of performances can be found on The Big E website)

September 16: Yung Gravy

September 16-21: Alley Cats

September 16-18: Modern English

September 17: KT Tunstall

September 18: Everclear

September 19-20: Young@Heart Chorus

September 19-20: The Yardbirds

September 21: The Main Squeeze

September 21-22: Canned Heat

September 22-26: Buckets N Boards

September 22: Johnnyswim

September 23: Tai Verdes

September 23-25: Sounds of the 60s

September 24: DJ Jazzy Jeff

September 25: Madeline Edwards

September 26-27: Boogie Wonder Band

September 26-27: LFO & Ryan Cabrera

September 27-October 2: The Entertainer

September 28: All-4-One

September 28-29: John Secada

September 29: ERNEST

September 30: Alien Ant Farm

September 30 – October 2: Baha Man

October 1: American Authors

October 2: John Waite

There will also be nearly 50 performances on The E Stage throughout the two weeks.