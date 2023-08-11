WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tickets for The Big E fair are available at Rocky’s Ace Hardware.

The presale tickets are available at a discounted rate from August 11th through August 13th. The advance discount tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Kids under 5 are free. Regular-price admission tickets will be sold from September 14th through October 1st.

“ESE is proud to partner with Rocky’s Ace Hardware,” ESE President and CEO Gene Cassidy said. “They are an outstanding regional business that offers tremendous value to its customers.”

The tickets are available in-store at the following Rocky’s Ace Hardware locations:

Agawam

Springfield (Island Pond Road and Liberty Street)

East Longmeadow

Westfield

Ludlow

Palmer

South Hadley

Worcester

Holden

Northborough, Mass.

Vernon, Conn.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware is also the exclusive sponsor of the iconic yellow giant slide, which was first located in Springfield and has been open since 1926 under the same family ownership.

“The Big E is a Western Mass., and New England, institution,” said Rocco Falcone II, President and CEO of Rocky’s Ace Hardware. “Elevating our partnership with this great organization aligns with our plan to be the hardware store of choice in the markets we serve.”

The Big E will be open this year from September 15 to October 1.