WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E ranks in the top ten fairs with the most hashtags on Instagram in the country, according to data analyzed by JeffBet.

Overall, Massachusetts tops #11 with the most public posts on Instagram and TikTok using #thebige. On Instagram, there are more than 53,000 hashtags and TikTok has over 21.5 million hashtag views.

A video posted by The Big E showed a few of the new foods featured at the fair this year that got viewed over 10,000 times. Thanksgiving Nachos at the New England Craft Beer Pub, Disco Dog Fries by White Hut, and Fluffy’s Donuts are selling a pickle donut, just to name a few.

Mikayla Nogueira, who has nearly 15 million followers on TikTok visited The Big E last week and in her #thebige video showed everything they ate. It included cream soda, fudge, chicken and waffles, smoked salmon on a stick, a whoopie pie, apple pie square, clam chowder, turkey leg, a corn dog, fresh squeezed lemonade, and a bucket of curly fries with cheese on top. On the way out, Mikayla didn’t forget to grab a cream puff, an eclair, and a bucket of chocolate chip cookies.

“You coulda rolled us outta there at the end 😂👌🏻 #BigE #TheBigE #FairFood #food #foodie.”

The Roaming Foodie on TikTok had nearly 410,000 views for the video of everything he ate at #thebige fair. He ate, Zach’s mac & cheese in the New Hampshire building, an extreme slushy at Apple Fries, a cookie dessert pizza, noodles and chicken from Boardwok, Angela’s giant fried mozzarella, the pickle donut from Fluffy’s, a donut sundae from Moonuts, poutine with brisket made at Maudite’s food truck, plantains with steak at Laspapiplatano.

JeffBet analyzed the number of Instagram hashtags and TikTok views for each state fair to see which ones the public snapped the most.

The most Instagrammable State Fairs in the U.S.

Minnesota: 365,400 Texas: 339,485 Iowa: 104,805 North Carolina: 104,322 Washington: 68,913 California: 62,956 Arizona: 62,809 Wisconsin: 60,942 Indiana: 55,957 Massachusetts: 53,077

“State Fairs showcase the best of each region’s food and culture and are a way for families to have fun while supporting their local community. However, not many studies have revealed their popularity on social media, especially amongst Gen Z and Alpha. This data reveals that the Minnesota State Fair is the most popular on TikTok and Instagram, generating an eye-watering 132 million views on TikTok alone. Despite housing only approximately 1.7% of the U.S. population, Minnesota’s State Fair generates around one in six of total online activity, even beating out Texas to the top spot,” a spokesperson from JeffBet commented.

The top State Fairs featured on TikTok in the U.S.

Minnesota: 132,340,000 Texas: 128,523,000 Iowa: 98,219,000 Indiana: 66,510,000 Florida: 52,229,000 California: 51,110,760 Arizona: 45,212,000 North Carolina: 44,374,000 West Virginia: 28,241,000 Oklahoma: 27,086,000 Massachusetts: 21,585,937