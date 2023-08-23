WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Under the enchanting atmosphere of The Big Top, The Big E introduces its newest annual Circus Spectacular production titled “Beyond Belief.”

This captivating show promises a range of jaw-dropping performances by an international cast, all masterfully presented by the esteemed ringmaster Ian Garden. Audiences will have the chance to experience this thrilling show three times a day, at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. Premium ringside tickets are already available for purchase online. Bleacher seating comes free with The Big E admission.

The show will transport attendees into a world of awe-inspiring entertainment, featuring an array of acts. Susan Vidbel will showcase her aerial artistry on the Cloud Swing, while Gimmi Fornaciari, also known as Laserman, will mesmerize the audience with a dazzling laser illumination performance direct from Italy. The Amazing Alec, a chair balancing extraordinaire from the Big Apple Circus, will display an incredible feat of balance and strength.

Other highlights include the High Wire Sky Cycle, Chu-Chuan Ho’s breathtaking diabolo act, and the Russian Bar performance by the talented Drazdov Trio. Returning favorite Renaldo the Clown is sure to provide plenty of laughs with his comedic routines.

The acclaimed performers will take center stage under the iconic red and white candy-striped big top. The tented theater offers over 1,600 individual seats arranged around the one-ring, European-style performance area, ensuring a captivating experience for all attendees.

To learn more about this year’s Circus Spectacular show and the full lineup of entertainment at The Big E, visit their website.