WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fairgoers and foodies have another reason to be excited for The Big E this year, as organizers have announced a new wave of unique and fun food offerings for the 2023 season!

The Big E, ranked as the fourth-largest fair in the nation, will feature a variety of mouthwatering additions to its culinary lineup, ensuring that attendees will have a chance to try some never-before-explored treats.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the exciting new food items:

Courtesy of The Eastern States Exposition

Plantain Fries with Assorted Savory Toppings

La2Plata, a new exhibitor located in the Front Porch area of the Fair outside the Better Living Center, will be offering these delectable plantain fries. Topped with a range of savory flavors, they promise to be a hit among foodies.

Courtesy of The Eastern States Exposition

Jolly Rancher Extreme Slush

Apple Fries, situated on West Road, will be serving up a refreshing and sweet Jolly Rancher Extreme Slush to help fairgoers beat the heat.

Courtesy of The Eastern States Exposition

All American Country Fried Pork Bomb Sandwich

Found at White Hut in the Food Court, this hearty offering is bound to be a crowd-pleaser with its delicious combination of flavors.

Courtesy of The Eastern States Exposition

Cannoli Donut

At Cannoli King in the Food Court, a cross between two delectable treats has been born. The cannoli donut offers the best of both worlds, a pillow-y soft donut topped with delicious cannoli filling with a chip to dip in.

Lobster Nachos

Head over to Yankee Boy on Springfield Road to indulge in this seafood-inspired twist on a classic favorite. Lobster Nachos are set to be a highlight for seafood enthusiasts.

With over 68 new food options to choose from, foodies will have plenty of opportunities to satisfy their culinary cravings.

The Big E is scheduled to take place from September 15th to October 1st in West Springfield, Massachusetts. To stay updated on year-round events and programs hosted by the Eastern States Exposition, consider joining their email newsletter list found on their website, or connecting on social media. Get ready for an unforgettable culinary adventure at this year’s Big E!