SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fan favorite today at the Big E, with more than 72,000 making their way to the fairgrounds to honor the Nutmeg State!

Many crossing the state line and braving the traffic today for Connecticut Day at the fair! Whether it was enjoying the live entertainment all day long on the front lawn of the Connecticut Building, or venturing inside for the vendors, restaurants, small businesses, and artisans, there was something for everyone!

CEO Gene Cassidy told us the extra foot traffic comes at a good time. “I think by the time we close tonight we’ll have caught up with 100% of last year’s attendance, so today is going to have been a big day when we close,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy said on record the largest Connecticut day was Back in 2015, with 97,000 people.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.