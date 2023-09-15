WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of fairgoers flooded through the Big E fairground gates, for night one of America’s Premier Exposition!

Many were eager to indulge in the smells, sights and sounds of the largest fair on the east coast.

The fairgrounds were a buzz with people of all ages enjoying rides, food stands, agriculture events, and arts and crafts. Many describing the atmosphere as electric, with the long awaited opening weekend now underway.

“I like shopping, I like the gadgetry and everything, the home center, said David Kowalcheck of Worcester.

“And animals are a highlight, the big cow, the horses, we like seeing it all,” added Cody Berman of Leicester.

You too can get the whole New England experience at the Big E fair, from now until October 1st.

