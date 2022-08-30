WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New this year, there will be a 30,000-square-foot outdoor area called “The Front Porch” between the Better Living Center and The Court of Honor Stage.

It will feature new food offerings from local businesses, more than a dozen local retail vendors, and a comfortable spot to sit back and relax.

“The Front Porch, is a 30,000 square foot outdoor area between the Better Living Center and The Court of Honor Stage that will feature an array of trendy local food and retail vendors,” said ESE Director of Sales, Tim Garstka. “The Big E staff has developed powerful new partnerships with over 20 locally owned businesses that will be joining The Big E for the first time in 2022! This area will strive to feature a more laid-back atmosphere with good music and comfy seating. Whatever you’re looking for, The Front Porch has it!”

The Big E begins Friday, September 16 and runs through October 2.