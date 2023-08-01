WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tickets are available to ride on the New Orleans Mardi Gras floats during The Big E Fair.
Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through TheBigE.com for the opportunity to ride one of the eight Mardi Gras floats along the mile-long parade route with high school marching bands, specialty floats, antique vehicles, the famous Budweiser Clydesdales, Hallamore Clydesdales, Commerford’s Pony Hitch and more.
Mardi Gras Floats
- Caribbean Carnival
- U.S.A
- The Boeuf Gras
- Mardi Gras New Orleans
- Island Party
- Carnival in Rio
- Carneval di Venice
- African Safari
The Big E takes place this year from September 15 to October 1. The traditional parade takes place daily at 6 p.m.
