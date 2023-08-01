WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tickets are available to ride on the New Orleans Mardi Gras floats during The Big E Fair.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through TheBigE.com for the opportunity to ride one of the eight Mardi Gras floats along the mile-long parade route with high school marching bands, specialty floats, antique vehicles, the famous Budweiser Clydesdales, Hallamore Clydesdales, Commerford’s Pony Hitch and more.

Mardi Gras Floats

Caribbean Carnival

U.S.A

The Boeuf Gras

Mardi Gras New Orleans

Island Party

Carnival in Rio

Carneval di Venice

African Safari

Courtesy: The Big E

The Big E takes place this year from September 15 to October 1. The traditional parade takes place daily at 6 p.m.