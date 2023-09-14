WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in West Springfield are reminding drivers about the traffic impacts The Big E will have on the town.

This is a map of areas that will be impacted:

Town of West Springfield

In the Memorial Avenue neighborhood, you see in the red, there will be no on-street parking allowed.

There will be no left turns onto River Street, south of Norman Street. There are also no left turns onto Memorial Avenue from River Street.

The Big E begins Friday and runs until October 1.