WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is Vermont Day at The Big E, which is a great chance to enjoy some gourmet ice cream, craft beer, and more at the Vermont Building.
The Vermont Building was constructed in 1929 and was the Avenue’s third addition, according to The Big E. The building is a Georgian structure that boasts marble corners, windowsills, and columns, and costed more than $60,000 to build.
You will be able to check out clothing and accessories, try some delicious treats that were crafted with Vermont flare, try world-renowned cheeses and craft beer, drink kombucha on tap, and more.
The 2023 vendor list for the Vermont Building includes:
- Adult & Teen Challenge Vermont – Hand-crafted hardwood cutting boards, butcher blocks, rolling pins
- ANM/KIS Kombucha (9/15-9/23) – Kombucha, canned cold-brew nitro coffee, and other canned NA beverages
- Bear’s Den Carving – Wooden chainsaw carvings and demonstrations
- Ben & Jerry’s – Ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet, sundaes, shakes, smoothies
- Bergamot +Amor – Thoughtfully handcrafted leather goods
- Better Wheel Workshops – Woodzies, laser cut luminaries, memory games, laser cut earrings, bottle openers
- Champlain Valley Apiaries (9/24-10/1) – Raw crystallized honey, liquid honey, VT beekeeping books, beeswax
- Danforth Pewter – Handmade pewter ornaments, key rings, jewelry, and other small charms and tokens
- Eden Specialty Ciders – Vermont wines, ice ciders, aperitif ciders, and harvest ciders crafted from locally sourced, sustainably grown apples and cold hardy Vermont Grapes
- Featherflies and Humble Bee Botanicals (9/24-10/1) – Nature-inspired wearable art created with pressed and dried handpicked botanicals and herbal, plant-based, facial, and body care products
- FinAllie Ferments – Sauerkraut, kimchi, fermented products, pickle on a stick
- Green Mountain Concessions – Cider slushies, cotton candy, cider donuts
- Halladay’s Harvest Barn – Dried herb dips and cooking blends, beer bread, soup mixes, dessert blends
- Hilaryannlove Studio – Vermont artist selling cards and card packs, art prints at various sizes, notebooks, wall calendars, tote bags, holiday ornaments, small wood poster frames, and more
- Kingdom Fleece & Fiberworks (9/15-9/20) – Vermont-made hand-dyed yarns, pin-drafted roving, batts for fiber artists, kits, handwoven blankets, knitted hats, scarves, etc.
- Long Trail Brewing Company – Vermont craft beer and cider
- Maudite Poutine – Food truck serving locally sourced, classic, and creative styles of poutine
- Mother Myrick’s Confectionary – Award-winning buttercrunch, Lemon Lulu Cakes, fresh fudge cups
- So-Full Sisters – Food truck serving waffle and cornbread bowls, lattes and specialty coffee drinks, snow cones
- Skinny Pancake – Sweet & savory crepes
- Sugar Bob’s Finest Kind – Smoked maple syrup, maple sriracha, barbecue sauce, coated nuts
- The Village Peddler – Chocolate confections, fudge, caramel apples, popcorn bar
- Treeline Terrains (9/15-9/23) – 3D topographic map art
- Vermont Cheese – Cheddar, goat, and curd cheese products made in Vermont
- Vermont Clothing Company – Eco-friendly, Vermont-themed apparel and merchandise
- Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association – Maple products
Vermont Marshmallow Company – Small-batch, handcrafted marshmallows. S’macarons, s’mores, yippie pies, marshmallow bags, cocoa kits, s’mores kits
- Vermont Sensory Store (9/21-9/25) – Organic 6-layer weighted blankets in various sizes, sensory swings (adult and child size), and weighted, warming, and cooling “friendly monsters,” puppets, and huggable stuffies
- Willow Bend Publishing (9/26-10/1)- Morgan horse children’s books and stuffed horses
Sunday is Grange Day at The Big E.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram