WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is Vermont Day at The Big E, which is a great chance to enjoy some gourmet ice cream, craft beer, and more at the Vermont Building.

The Vermont Building was constructed in 1929 and was the Avenue’s third addition, according to The Big E. The building is a Georgian structure that boasts marble corners, windowsills, and columns, and costed more than $60,000 to build.

You will be able to check out clothing and accessories, try some delicious treats that were crafted with Vermont flare, try world-renowned cheeses and craft beer, drink kombucha on tap, and more.

The 2023 vendor list for the Vermont Building includes:

Sunday is Grange Day at The Big E.