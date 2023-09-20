WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday is Connecticut Day at The Big E.

It’s typically a busy day at the fairgrounds, and visitors will see some enhanced security protocols in place.

The Big E will feature a higher number of law enforcement units after a trend of social-media-motivated fights over the weekend. West Springfield Police and The Big E will increase the number of officers visible, and recruit K9 units from neighboring departments, particularly on high-traffic days for the duration of the fair.

Last year’s celebration of the Nutmeg State drew nearly 68,000 people, which was the highest weekday attendance of the first week of the fair last year.

There will be 12 hours of live entertainment on the front lawn stage of the Connecticut building, such as performances by the Savage Brothers Band, Mass-Conn-Fusion, Coastal Chordsmen, KC Sisters, and Jamie’s Junk Show, and a few special guest appearances, including UConn Basketball star Donovan Clingan, according to a news release from Adams & Knight.

The Connecticut building features 12 new vendors along with 36 returning tourist attractions, restaurants, businesses, and more. There will be new interactive entertainment, such as escape room tents and games, a “Connecticut Loves” photo booth experience, and new food, including TJ’s on Cedar, which is the largest-ever Connecticut Beer Garden with a rotating selection of beer and cider from over 100 craft breweries across the state and beer slushies for the first time.