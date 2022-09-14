WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With just two days left until the opening day of The Big E, West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt talked to 22News about how the city is going to handle traffic and the roadwork currently underway in town.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to head to the Eastern States Exposition over the next few weeks. Mayor Reichelt said traffic patterns will be the same compared to last year and he is asking fairgoers to be patient on the roads.

If you are coming from River Street in West Springfield, you can not make a left turn onto Memorial Avenue. Traffic flow from River Street will be right-turn only into Agawam. Two lanes will be turning into Gate 9 where parking is available. And don’t forget that parking will also be available at certain homes and business near Memorial Avenue and in Agawam near the Morgan Sullivan Bridge.

“Be patient. Generally there always going to be a lot more cars on Memorial Ave and the Memorial neighborhood for the next 17 days than there is usually. Just be mindful of that… looking for parking, don’t be afraid to walk or take a scooter,” said Mayor Reichelt.

Page Avenue and Page Street in West Springfield are often another route taken by fairgoers but roadwork is currently being done to those roads. Mayor Reichelt says that should be completed before the fair starts.

Reichelt encourages that people also utilize the city’s Bird Scooters to help minimize traffic in that area. Don’t forget that you can check in with 22News on air and online for the latest in Big E traffic.