WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It is opening day at New England’s great state fair, The Big E.

With the exception of a few clouds it is great weather for the first day of The Big E and that brought lots of people out for the food and the fun. It’s an annual event that people all across western Massachusetts and New England look forward to and this year was no exception.

Ton Ostrowski from Chicopee said, “I’ve been coming out since I was 13 years old, I only missed a period when I was in the Air Force and I like every bit about it. I like New England, I’ve been a lifelong New Englander. I’ve met people here that I’ve known all my life, became friends with them.”

The Maxwell family from Springfield came out to enjoy the food and the rides. Elijah got a corn dog and french fries while Abby went on rides, enjoyed some food, and waited to go on pony rides.

Opening day is also Military Appreciation Day which allows veterans and those with a military ID to get in for free. Veterans can also get important health and benefits information as well. Michael McNamara of the VA New England Health Care System, “You can get your health care questions answered. Any benefits like disability, VA home loans, you can get your flu shot too and can get access to the new VA mobile application.”

There are a number of tents set up on the Avenue of States where you can get information.

There are a lot of people at The Big E and the weather is cooperating. The 22News Storm Team Meteorologists are keeping an eye on more nice weather for the first weekend of The Big E.