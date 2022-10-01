WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This year’s record-breaking Big E season is expected to continue as the fair draws to a close this weekend.

If you haven’t made your way over to the Eastern States Exposition yet this year, this weekend is your last chance to do so until next year. There have been steady crowds since opening day on September 16th, which shattered attendance records from previous years.

This, is a theme of the season, with many days seeing record-breaking attendance levels. On Friday, 119,877 people made their way through the gates, marking an all-time historical attendance record.

Since the start of the multi-state fair, over 1.2 million people have come out to enjoy the variety of food items, live entertainment, rides, and all that the Big E has to offer. Fairgoers Saturday can expect to enjoy “October Fun Day” at the Big E, and Sunday is Salute to Special Olympics.

The Big E’s outdoor arena has welcomed in top performers, including country artists Chase Rice and Jimmy Allen performing last night. Happy Together Tour 2022 comes to the arena Saturday night. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. and the buildings, exhibits, and crafts do not open until 10:00 a.m.