WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is your last chance to visit The Big E Fair until next year.

New England’s 17-day Great State Fair is coming to an end on Sunday, but there is still plenty to do.

The home of the fair is the Eastern States Exposition, they are organized as a not-for-profit, educational institution under the laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The Big E is best known for its fair foods, arts and crafts, state buildings, Mardi Gras floats parade, rides, agricultural events, and music performances!

Here is what you need to know about the last day of The Big E Fair:

What time do the gates and buildings open?

The gates open at 8:00 a.m.

The Big E Bakery is open from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

The Buildings and Craft Common is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Avenue of States and Storrowton Village Museum & Shops is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The New England Center is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Midway is open Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

What is the cost of admission?

If you purchase tickets at the gate, it costs $20 for adults, and $12 for children 6-12, and admission is free for children five and under.

There is also Eleven-After-Five, which means that tickets cost $11 after 5:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Senior Days are Sunday through Thursday and tickets will cost $16 for anyone 60 years old and over.

What is the last Special and State Day?

Sunday, October 1 is Salute to Special Olympics Day.

How much does parking cost?

There is on-site parking that is available for $10 (cash only) in Lot 9. Motorcycles can park in Lot 9 for $5 (cash only), and bicycles and bird scooters can park for free at 915 Memorial Avenue.

The Gate 9A area is available for drop-off/pick-up of passengers and has a large canvas tent with benches.

Is there handicapped parking?

The Big E provides 580 handicapped accessible parking spaces on a first-come, first-served basis.

Live Music at The Big E

This year’s music lineup for The Big E Arena and the Court of Honor stage has some iconic bands, performers, and musicians that are known across the country.

Here are all the performances scheduled for Sunday:

The Big E Arena: (all shows take place at 7:30 p.m.)

Court of Honor Stage: (All concerts are free with fair admission; the time of performances can be found on The Big E website)

October 1- Lonestar

Agriculture Daily Schedule

Sunday, October 1

9:00 a.m. 4-H Sheep Quiz Bowl 4-H Dog Fitting & Showmanship Alpaca Show Llama Show

9:30 a.m. Northeast Classic Dairy Goat Show – Sr Doe Show

10:00 a.m. South Windsor Kennel Club Farm-A-Rama Connecticut 4-H Demos New England Center

12:00 p.m. Swine Open and Youth Show

1:00 p.m. 4-H Sheep Lamb Burger Cook Off

2:00 p.m. Northeast Classic Dairy Goat Show – Jr Doe Show



Live Traffic Map

To make the most out of your visit, take a look at The Big E map before you go!