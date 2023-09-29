WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of thousands of people have already attended The Big E fair this year, find out what is going on during the final weekend.

Don’t miss your chance to try new foods, visit the traditional vendors, watch a concert, visit the animals, or ride the big yellow slide before the final day this year on October 1st. There are a lot of things to do and see at The Big E, here is a list of what’s happening this weekend:

What time do the gates and buildings open?

The gates open at 8:00 a.m.

The Buildings and Craft Common is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Midway is open on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., on Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Live Music at The Big E

The Big E Arena: (all shows take place at 7:30 p.m.)

Court of Honor Stage: (All concerts are free with fair admission; time of performances can be found on The Big E website)

All weekend: September 29 – October 1 – Motown & More

Friday, September 29 – Puddle of Mudd

Saturday, September 30 – Nicky Youre

Sunday, October 1 – Lonestar

Special Days

Friday, September 29 – Harvest New England Day

Saturday, September 30 – Hooplandia Day

Sunday, October 1 – Salute to Special Olympics

Agriculture Daily Schedule

Friday, September 29

7:00 a.m. 4-H Goat Milkout

8:00 a.m. Llama Fleece Judging Llama Show Mallary

9:00 a.m. 4-H Dairy Goat Showmanship

1:00 p.m. Alpaca Fleece Show

4:00 p.m. Goat Demonstrations & Public Engagement

7:00 p.m. 4-H Goat Milkout 4-H Sheep Blocking & Trimming Mallary Arena 2

8:00 p.m. 4-H Dog Costume Contest



Saturday, September 30

8:00 a.m. Llama Show Mallary

8:30 a.m. 4-H Goat Breed Classes 4-H Sheep Fitting and Showmanship Market Lamb

9:00 a.m. Alpaca Show 4-H Dog Obedience

10:00 a.m. Swine Youth Skill-A-Thon South Windsor Kennel Club Rhode Island 4-H Demo

11:00 a.m. 4-H Sheep Skill-A-Thon

7:00 p.m. Llama & Alpaca Costume Class 4-H Dog Agility



Sunday, October 1

9:00 a.m. 4-H Sheep Quiz Bowl 4-H Dog Fitting & Showmanship Alpaca Show Llama Show

9:30 a.m. Northeast Classic Dairy Goat Show – Sr Doe Show

10:00 a.m. South Windsor Kennel Club Farm-A-Rama Connecticut 4-H Demos New England Center

12:00 p.m. Swine Open and Youth Show

1:00 p.m. 4-H Sheep Lamb Burger Cook Off

2:00 p.m. Northeast Classic Dairy Goat Show – Jr Doe Show



How much does parking cost?

There is on-site parking that is available for $10 (cash only) in Lot 9. Motorcycles can park in Lot 9 for $5 (cash only), and bicycles and bird scooters can park for free at 915 Memorial Avenue.

Live Traffic Map

To make the most out of your visit, take a look at The Big E map before you go!

On Friday and Saturday, a few raindrops are possible with highs in the 60s. The weather is going to be beautiful for the final day of The Big E, Sunday will be sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s.

7 Day Forecast