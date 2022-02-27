WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For generations The Big E fairgrounds has been the home of numerous dog shows.

This weekend The Big E played host to the Rockland Kennel Club Competition. All breeds competed during the past three days as owners proudly displayed their animals.

A Kennel Club official told 22News that some people have the wrong impression about dog shows, telling us the animals are not exploited.

“To show people we’re not bad people. The community needs to know show dogs, are dogs too,” said Patricia Coleman. “When they leave the dog show ring they’re out having fun. There’s the beauty end, they become champions, but then there are other things that are scored. They can go in agility or they can do obedience… they become therapy dogs.”

The Rockland Kennel Club competition was the third dog show hosted this winter at The Big E.