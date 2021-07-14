The Big E is looking for volunteers and craft demonstrators

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Creative Arts at The Big E is looking for volunteers as well as craft demonstrators during the 2021 Fair.

During the Big E Fair from September 17 to October 3, there are several opportunities to volunteer for the Creative Arts Department in the New England Center.

Ambassador volunteers are needed for four hour shifts between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. a day and include greeting fairgoers, answer questions about the exhibits, and make sure people do not touch the displays.

Tour guide volunteers will be provided information about the exhibits, history, and how someone can become involved are needed for weekends and some weekdays on the hour or every other hour from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Do you have a craft you would like to demonstrate? The Big E is looking for people interested in sharing their skills of different aspects of art such as quilting, photography, gardening, and knitting. The four hour shifts available are between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

If you or anyone you know are interested in demonstrating or volunteering at The Big E, contact the Creative Arts Department at by calling 413-205-5015 or visit the Creative Arts Volunteer webpage.

Additional volunteer opportunities include before and after the fair such as setting up photography and fine art displays, organizing the judging of displays and assist exhibitors.