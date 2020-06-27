The Big E offers drive-thru fair food event Saturday and Sunday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E is offering an event to taste fair food from eleven vendors at the Eastern States Exposition.

Visitors will be able to drive-thru the Big E fairgrounds to order food while remaining in their vehicles. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 27 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 28 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

“It brings me great pleasure to welcome guests to our grounds, and provide a sample of their favorite Big E foods at this unique event. It is our hope that people will come from far and wide to get a taste of what’s to come in September at the Fair.”Gene Cassidy, Eastern States Exposition President and CEO

“A Taste of The Big E Drive-Thru Food Preview” starts at Gate 9 on Memorial Ave in West Springfield at no entry fee for drivers. Staff will be available to direct traffic through New England Avenue on the grounds of the Big E. Vendors will be set up on both sides of the avenue.

Each car will be able to place orders, pay and pick up food while remaining in their vehicle the entire time. Face masks or face coverings are encouraged while ordering from vendors. Both cash and credit cards are accepted.

The iconic Big E Cream Puffs and Big Eclairs will be available on the Court of Honor. This will be the first time in the bakery’s history that they will be available outside of the Fair.

View pictures and vendor information at www.TheBigE.com/TasteOfTheBigE.

A Taste of The Big E

The Big E Bakery

Cream Puff or Eclair 3-Pack for $14

Cream Puff or Eclair 6-Pack for $25

Chocolate Ganache on Cream Puffs – Add $1 per pack

Big Kahuna

Gyro Bowls or Salads – $12

Greek Gyros – $10

Chicken Gyros/Pita – $10

Billie’s Baked Potato

Billie’s Special, Broccoli & Cheese or Chili & Cheese – $7

(Small charge for additional toppings or sour cream on potatoes)

Brew Garden Pub Food

Chicken & Waffles or Pork Please Grilled Cheese – $11

Tossed & Sauced Tenders with fries or Plain Chicken Tenders with fries – $9

Four Cheese Grilled Cheese or Sweet & Tart Grilled Cheese – $9

Butcher Boys

Steak Sandwich – $11

Italian Sausage Grinder – $10

Calabrese Market

Cotton Candy or Caramel Apples – $5

Candy Apple – $4

Popcorn – Small $3 and Large $5

Chompers

Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Parm or Taco Chompers – 5 balls for $10 (no mixing)

Cinnamon Saloon

Cinnamon Buns – $6 each or 4-pack for $18

Smoothies – Small $6 and Large $8

Chocolate Covered Cheesecake – $7

Chocolate Covered Bananas – $5

Hot Coffee $3, Ice Coffee $4 or Lattes for $5

Piche’s Concessions

Beignets, Funnel Cake, Fried Dough, Fried Oreos, Fried Reese or Fried Snickers – $8 each

Toppings: Strawberry, Chocolate and Caramel – $2

Poppie’s

Fresh Lemonade – Small $4 and Large $7

Corn Dogs – Plain, Cheeseburger, Bacon or Jalapeno – $6

Frozen Lemonade, Iced Coffee or Fresh Brewed Iced Tea – $4 each

Tots-A-Lot

“TOT”chos – $9

Loaded Tots or Pizza Tots – $8

Buffalo Tots – $7

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the West Springfield Parish Cupboard.

The annual Big E Fair is schedule for September 18 – October 4, 2020. As of now, the Big E is still planning on opening this September to the public, but they said a lot could change before that in the next few months.

On 22News InFocus we talked with Gene Cassidy, President and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition who said “It’s a pleasure to welcome guests to their grounds and provide a sample of people’s favorite Big E Food that he says is a taste of what’s to come in September.”

While Cassidy says the fair will still happen in September, West Springfield mayor doesn’t think it should happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

