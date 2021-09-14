The Big E setting up exhibits, rides, entertainment, fair food and more

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E is setting up the fair for opening day scheduled at 8 a.m. Friday.
The Big E takes place September 17th through October 3rd after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19. The Big E Fair will continue COVID-19 regulations required by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and Town of West Springfield. The fair does expect full capacity and to make sure everyone stays safe, the fair will be implementing traffic patterns, especially in the state buildings, which are known to get crowded.
Entertainment
There are more than 80 live musical guests performing at The Big E. Opening day performers are the following:
- Machine Gun Kelly with jxdn and Kennyhoopla will perform in concert opening day from the The Big E Arena at 7:30 p.m. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. to the sold out show.
- On the Court of Honor Stage, free concerts on opening day include Tom Franek at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Jay and the Americans at 3 p.m. and pop music singer Jesse McCartney performs at 8 p.m.
- Circus Spectacular Under The Big Top runs daily at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with Ringmaster Ian Garden.
- Swifty Swine Racing Pigs at the Mallary Rotunda daily from 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.
Fair Food
This year’s new food at The Big E include:
- The Big E Cream Puff, pumpkin flavored
- Pasta Salads, Panini and Caprese Salad
- Deep Fried Tacos
- Bloody Mary Grilled Cheese
- The Cider Bomb
- Square Pizza
- The Big Piece of Cake
- Fried Cini Balls
- Deep Fried Pineapple with Coconut Sauce
- Potato and Corn Chomper
- Bacon Wrapped Dilly Dilly Dog
- Taco “Bag”
- Pickle Pizza
- Wurst Poutine White Hut “Biggie” Waffle Burger
- Bread Pudding, Meat Pies and Homemade Hummus
Tickets
Ticket prices haven’t changed since the early 2000s and are expected to remain the same in September. Advance discount tickets and Midway Magic vouchers are available online at TheBigE.com and at The Big E Box Office or at Big Y® World Class Market® through September 15. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children ages 6-12. Advance Midway Magic vouchers are $25, valid any one day Monday – Friday or exchange for 26 ride coupons Saturday & Sunday.
Tickets for Opening Day:
- Be A Kid For A Day – everyone pays the children’s admission of just $10
- Military Appreciation Day, sponsored by VA New England Healthcare System
- Active duty and retired military personnel – Free with ID
- Dependents of active duty military personnel – Free with ID
- Veterans (no dependents) – Free with DD-214, a U.S Department of Veterans Affairs photo ID, or proof of Membership to any veterans’ organization
Regular admission tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children 6 – 12 years of age. Children under 5 are free. Admission is $6 Monday through Thursday after 5 p.m. and seniors over 60 years-old are $12 Monday through Thursday.
The Big E Hours
- Gates open at 8 a.m.
- Buildings, exhibits and crafts: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Storrowton Village, the Yankee Candle Shop and Avenue of States are open until 9 p.m.
- The Village Craft Area is open until 10 p.m.
- The North American Midway is open Sun. – Thurs., 11am to 10pm; Friday & Saturday, 10am to 11pm.