The challenge of clearing the snow in the cold and wind

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow that fell Wednesday night into Thursday was a light, powdery snow that really piled up across western Massachusetts. But in addition to the snow, there were also some gusty winds that blew the snow around reducing visibility and causing the snow to drift.

The wind and cold can be dangerous when you’re out clearing the snow. When you’re snow blowing the wind can blow the snow in your face making it difficult to see what you’re doing.

“Terrible because you end up with it all in your face so you try and blow it in what ever direction the wind is blowing in and keep it low instead of keeping it way up in the air,” said Paul Coutu of Chicopee.



Also the wind chill factor Thursday morning made it feel like it was only in the single digits.



So when you’re out shoveling or snow blowing in the cold and wind, it’s important to dress in layers and to wear a hat and gloves to prevent getting frostbite