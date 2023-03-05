CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After Saturday’s snowstorm, there will be a lot of black ice out on the roads on Sunday.

Black ice is a clear, thin layer of ice that forms on primarily streets, driveways, and sidewalks, and can form in a few ways. It can form from snow melting during the daytime and as temperatures drop below freezing overnight any daytime melting, and water that is on the roads or sidewalks quickly refreezes into a thin layer of ice. Primarily it forms from freezing rain and the melting and re-freezing of ice and snow.

If roadways are wet from rain, melting snow, etc. when the temperature drops under 32 degrees Fahrenheit, black ice can form.

It is primarily dangerous because it is hard to see, and people don’t really realize it is there until they drive or walk on it and slip, so be careful on any commute that you might have to make Sunday morning.