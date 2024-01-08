CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The main highways are fine, but some roads are still snow-covered after the first major storm of the winter hit over the weekend.

22News took the weather tracker for a ride on Monday and while the skies and highway were clear, some local streets were not.

While plow crews were working overnight to clear the roads, many towns are still facing a shortage of plow crews, which means roads could take longer to get plowed. With that comes slippery, wet, and icy road conditions, which makes it harder to drive.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, 24 percent of weather-related crashes take place on snowy, slushy, and icy roads. One driver says people can stay safe by taking it slow on the roads.

“Four-wheel, all-wheel drive is great in these conditions, and just be cautious, go slow, watch who is around you, and be cautious of the people around you,” said Jake Michaud of Connecticut.

If you are leaving your house on Monday, safety experts say drivers should slow down and keep their distance from other vehicles. They also say drivers should be more aware of their surroundings to avoid accidents.