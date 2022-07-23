WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – With the heat comes the urge to keep cool with a refreshing dip into the nearest waterway. But, public safety experts say it can be dangerous and in some instances deadly.

Summer drownings in rivers and ponds are not uncommon in western Massachusetts. In Wilbraham, on the Chicopee River, two men drowned a few summers ago. They were attempting to save the lives of two teenagers who had gone swimming on a sweltering day in an unprotected area.

Chicopee Firefighter Val Stein told 22News that there is a lot people can learn about the danger of swimming in these illegal, non-protected areas.

“Eighty percent of all deaths are related to swimming in open water. You should have a buddy, someone with whom you’re familiar with. You should make yourself visible. And, keep in mind that currents change, tides change, is a huge factor,” Stein said.

The unforeseen swirling water of the Chicopee River’s Red Bridge area is one of the key reasons Wilbraham Police discourage swimming there. Despite numerous warnings, teens and young adults have been known to take their chances in the face of the potentially dangerous under current.

The area of Indian Orchard, known as Indian Leap, also on the Chicopee River has become notorious as a risky swimming zone as well. An unsupervised location where young people dive off the ragged rocks seeking excitement and a place to swim, oblivious to the dangers that make Indian Leap such a treacherous place to seek recreation.