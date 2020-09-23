The effects cooler temperatures have on bugs and other pests

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve had some pretty cold mornings this week with lows getting down into the 20s and 30s and while the cooler weather may slow down and even kill some mosquitoes we’re not done with them yet for the season.

“I caution people because once we get back into the 70s, high 70s and low 80s again and overnight temperatures in the 60s, mosquitoes are going to be out and about so that situation has not ended,” said Bob Russell an entomologist at American Pest Solutions.

Bob Russell of American Pest Solutions says mosquitoes will likely be around until November when it gets quite a bit colder.

The cooler temperatures also cause insects like stink bugs to look for a warm place to go.

But there are some other pests that could be trying to get into your home as well. Mice and other rodents are also looking to escape the cold so it’s important to take steps to keep them from getting into your home.

“You can do the walk around and look for anything that’s an opening like a utility line, a penetration in the structure of some kind and seal those things up with something, steel wool, foam type of materials so you can kinda block the entry points,” said Bob Russell.

A mouse can squeeze inside an opening as small as a dime so it’s important to make sure you don’t have any gaps.