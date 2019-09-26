The effects of the ban on vaping products

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Business owners are continuing to deal with the effects of Governor Baker’s statewide ban on vaping products. At vape shops across the state, products are being taken off the shelves and put into boxes.

The owner of EZ Convenience and Vape Shope in Chicopee told 22News he now has to package more than $100,000 worth of vaping products. Store owner Mahmood Ahmad said he plans to sell those products to a friend who owns a vape shop in Connecticut.

Ahmad said he can potentially lose tens of thousands of dollars as this ban continues over the next four months. He has owned EZ Convenience and Vape Shop for two years. He told 22News although he sells other products, the future of his shop is in jeopardy.

According to the state department of public health, if retailers don’t comply with this ban, violations could lead to fines, seizure of products or other penalties.

Though the ban is scheduled to end in January of 2020 the state department of public health said it may be extended.