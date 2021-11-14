The Equine Affaire at the Big E fairgrounds comes to an end

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People who love interacting with horses spent a worthwhile weekend at the Better Living Center in West Springfield.

The Equine Affaire at the Big E fairgrounds, which featured nearly 200 clinics, seminars and demonstrations throughout the four days of the show, came to an end Sunday.

The show gave visitors the opportunity to hear and learn from the experts. Demonstrations highlighting training skills have attracted crowds throughout New England since Thursday morning. Many in the audience have horses of their own.

“The relationship between them is really amazing, it’s built on trust. A lot of it is really getting that connection,” Deb Crossingham, a horse farm owner in Newport, New Hampshire said.

We’re told these demonstrations inspire horse owners watching the show to commit the time and effort it takes to duplicate what they’ve experienced at the weekend-long show.