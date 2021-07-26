The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts announce partnership campaign in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts announces partnerships to increase food distribution in Chicopee.

The Food Bank is scheduled to make an announcement at the Chicopee Moose Lodge with its anchor partners, Big Y World Class Market and MassMutual. Andrew Morehouse, Executive Director of The Food Bank will be joined by Charles D’Amour, the President & CEO of Big Y World Class Market, and Dennis Duquette, the President of the MassMutual Foundation. They are scheduled to provide remarks regarding their support of The Food Bank and their commitments to addressing food insecurity in all four counties of western Massachusetts.

Moose Lodge in Chicopee has partnered with The Food Bank to distribute the brown bag food for elders program. The construction for The Food Bank’s future home will be built on the corner of Carew and East Main Streets. Construction on the new headquarters, which will be larger and environmentally greener than the current one located in Hatfield, is set to begin next spring.

“We are incredibly grateful to Big Y and the MassMutual Foundation for their long-time support of the Food Bank and their generous commitments to our capital campaign. . .We are confident that they have given us the momentum we need to run a successful campaign and make our new distribution center and headquarters a reality.” Erica Flores | President of the Food Bank’s Board of Directors

The Food Bank currently partners with over 171 local food pantries, meal sites and shelters to provide food for people facing food insecurity.