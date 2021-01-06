The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts purchases land in Chicopee to improve food assistance

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has purchased 16.5 acres of vacant land at the Chicopee River Business Park in Chicopee for its future headquarters and warehouse according to Communications Officer Lillian Baulding.

The Food Bank selected this property to serve as the region’s clearinghouse of emergency food to meet the need for food assistance for decades to come.

During the current COVID-19 pandemic, The Food Bank provided shelf-stable and perishable emergency food, including local vegetables, dairy, and frozen meats, to an all-time high of approximately 119,000 individuals monthly across all four counties of western Massachusetts.

The Food Bank has had to operate with insufficient warehouse space for several years, but the current COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated its overcapacity.

Before the pandemic, The Food Bank’s annual food distribution grew annually at an average of six percent, during the last ten months of the pandemic, its distribution has grown by 29 percent.

“Our warehouse staff has overcome tremendous obstacles to keep up with demand during the pandemic, working long hours and finding a creative way to get the food out to those who need it,” said Shirley DelRio, Director of Food Operations.

The Chicopee River Business Park (CRBP) is owned by Westmass Area Development Corporation.

“This property is located strategically at the intersection of three major highways. It will not only accommodate a larger warehouse to meet our growth needs for the long term, but it is also close to the largest population center of our region with the highest concentration of households at risk of hunger and/or food insecurity both historically and at this critical moment,” said Andrew Morehouse, Food Bank Executive Director.

Due to its limited freezer space, The Food Bank has stored frozen goods offsite thanks to the support from Pioneer Cold in Chicopee and Lineage Logistics in Westfield.

At times, The Food Bank even has had to turn away some large retail store donations.

“We will maintain our presence in the upper valley with our two Food Bank Farms in Hadley and, of course, uphold our commitment to those in need of food assistance in all four counties of our region,” said Morehouse.

For more information: https://www.foodbankwma.org/.