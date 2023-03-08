CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday is International Women’s Day, but when it comes to equality in the U.S., not much has changed when it comes to the gender pay gap.

In 2022, women earned an average of 82% of what men earned, according to Pew Research Center.

When asked about the factors that may play a role in the gender wage gap, half of U.S. adults point to women being treated differently by employers. In 2022, women ages 25 to 34 earned an average of 92 cents for every dollar that is earned by a man in the same age group, which is an 8-cent gap.

Even though women have increased their presence in higher-paying jobs that were traditionally dominated by men, such as professional and managerial positions, women continue to be overrepresented in lower-paying occupations relative to their share of the workforce, according to Pew Research Center.