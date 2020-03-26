1  of  4
The Gray House offering “no-contact” curbside food distribution

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gray House in Springfield has taken special precautions so it can continue to operate.

The Gray House, which is a community service agency in the North End of Springfield has taken steps to continue to provide food to low-income households. They are now offering “no-contact” curbside food distribution.

“Where people come up we take limited information. We’re not handling any cards or id’s at this time and we have one volunteer that will open the trunk, another volunteer that will place the items into the trunk and then they keep moving on like a drive through service,” said Ben Holt the Food Service Program Director of The Gray House.

For those that don’t have a car they can walk up to be served. There are cones and markers set up for maintaining social distancing and signs are posted asking people to stay 6 feet a part at all times.

They’ve seen a big increase in the number of people that are coming by.

“We’ve seen about a 60 percent increase. Last week we had over 253 families in 3 hours and our average is about 160 in three hours on a Thursday,” said Ben Holt.

The Gray House plans to keep its normal distribution hours each Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on the second and fourth Fridays of the month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Gray House had to cancel their Annual Spaghetti Supper fundraiser due to the coronavirus but if you’d like, you can donate to their “No Show” Spaghetti Supper.

