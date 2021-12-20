The Gray House receives ARPA funding

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than one dozen Springfield non-profits on tight budgets are sharing in a windfall of federal money distributed to the city.

The Gray House, an agency that cares for North End families in need, received $23,000 to replace its windows this winter. 22News broke the news to executive director Kristen McLintock. “This is a huge grant for our agency. It makes an incredible difference to be able to repair our windows to expand our services. And the energy savings, and we can reinvest these dollars so it’s wonderful.”

Other agencies receiving those federal grants include Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services, Springfield Boys & Girls Club and the Italian Cultural Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus