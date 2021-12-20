The Gray House receives ARPA funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than one dozen Springfield non-profits on tight budgets are sharing in a windfall of federal money distributed to the city.

The Gray House, an agency that cares for North End families in need, received $23,000 to replace its windows this winter. 22News broke the news to executive director Kristen McLintock. “This is a huge grant for our agency. It makes an incredible difference to be able to repair our windows to expand our services. And the energy savings, and we can reinvest these dollars so it’s wonderful.”

Other agencies receiving those federal grants include Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services, Springfield Boys & Girls Club and the Italian Cultural Center.