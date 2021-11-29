The late Fr. Joseph P. Quinlan added to list of credibly accused clergy by the Diocese of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Diocese of Springfield has added the late Fr. Joseph P. Quinlan to

the listing of “Finding of Credibility of Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor.”

According to a news release sent by the Diocese, Quinlan was included after a credible finding by the diocesan Review Board. The nature of the reported conduct was sexual abuse of a minor in 1974.

Quinlan served for 18 years in the Diocese of Springfield, from 1971-1989, and was a long time director of the former Cathedral High School. His assignments included:

St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Palmer (1971-1976)

Cathedral High School (1976-1989)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish, Springfield [In residence] (1976-1981)

St. Joseph Parish, Springfield [In residence] (1981)

St. Joseph’s Mission, East Longmeadow (1978-1989)

Quinlan died in 1989.