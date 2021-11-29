The late Fr. Joseph P. Quinlan added to list of credibly accused clergy by the Diocese of Springfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Michael’s Cathedral, Springfield, MA

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Diocese of Springfield has added the late Fr. Joseph P. Quinlan to
the listing of “Finding of Credibility of Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor.”

According to a news release sent by the Diocese, Quinlan was included after a credible finding by the diocesan Review Board. The nature of the reported conduct was sexual abuse of a minor in 1974.

Quinlan served for 18 years in the Diocese of Springfield, from 1971-1989, and was a long time director of the former Cathedral High School. His assignments included:

  • St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Palmer (1971-1976)
  • Cathedral High School (1976-1989)
  • Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish, Springfield [In residence] (1976-1981)
  • St. Joseph Parish, Springfield [In residence] (1981)
  • St. Joseph’s Mission, East Longmeadow (1978-1989)

Quinlan died in 1989.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories