AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Massachusetts Undergraduate Research Conference (MassURC) is opening its online registration on Friday.

The MassURC is a one-day conference where undergraduate students present research, share knowledge and learn from other students, according to a news release from UMass Amherst. The conference brings undergraduate students from the 28 public colleges and universities that are within the Commonwealth.

The conference will be entirely virtual because it allows broad access for students to attend from all across the state. Students must submit a video presentation of their research before the conference, and then present a summary of their work as part of a panel during the “Research in Highlights” sessions. The presentations will be organized around research related to similar topics.

The MassURC helps broaden the understanding of research, and it showcases investigations in over 60 subject areas, including biochemistry, history, architecture, marketing, fine art, and sociology. The MassURC is supported by the Commonwealth Honors College at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, the Massachusetts State Universities Council of Presidents, and the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges.

The conference will take place on Friday, April 28, 2023.