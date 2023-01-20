CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Girl Scout season is here, and everyone is preparing to stock up on their favorite cookies.

After the new cookie, Raspberry Rally, was introduced, people can’t get Girl Scout Cookies off their minds and out of their Google search history.

Each state in the United States has a favorite cookie and by looking at Google Trends and cookie searches, people are revealing their favorite cookies.

According to the Girl Scouts website, the most popular and best-selling cookies include:

Thin Mints® Caramel deLites®/Samoas® Peanut Butter Patties®/Tagalongs® Adventurefuls™ Do-si-dos®/Peanut Butter Sandwich

Using this data from Girl Scouts and Google Trends, we can tell what cookie people love in each state by the search volume of the top cookies.

Top Girl Scout cookie in Massachusetts: Thin Mints

The reigning champion, Thin Mints are the most searched cookie in Massachusetts with 41 percent searching for it on Google.

However, following close behind is Tagalongs with 27 percent.

Most popular Girl Scout cookies in the U.S.

There were lots of different results for Girl Scout cookie Google search trends in each state, however, the most popular searched cookies were the Thin Mints.

Then next popular cookie was the Samoas, following behind with the Tagalongs, Adventurefuls and lastly the Do-si-dos.

How to buy Girl Scout Cookies

“Girl Scout cookies are here! So we’ve got lots and lots of cookies in our cupboard and you’ll find them outside of stores and houses and places that welcome us, to buy the cookies you want every year,” said Pattie Hallberg, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts.

If you want to know where you can buy Girl Scout cookies near you, all you need to do is use the Girl Scout’s Cookie Finder on their website. Type in your zip code and see where your local Girl Scouts are selling cookies! Local Girl Scouts also have their own links if you are interested in supporting a specific person selling them.

Another way is to buy from Girl Scouts with Digital Cookie® and Smart Cookie by texting “Cookies” to 59618.