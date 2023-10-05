LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent photos of several “Barbie skellies” set up for Halloween.

One of which is the most popular Halloween costume in Massachusetts, Weird Barbie. Based on research conducted by Boohoo of the most Googled Halloween costumes, Barbie is the most popular pop culture costume and a skeleton is the most popular traditional costume in the United States. The second most popular costume in Wednesday Addams for pop culture and a ghost as traditional.

The most popular Googled Halloween costume in Massachusetts is Weird Barbie. The movie, Barbie, premiered in theaters on July 21, 2023. Barbie was played by Margot Robbie and Ken was played by Ryan Gosling. When kids get creative with a Barbie, giving her a bad haircut, drawing on her face, and mismatched clothes, Weird Barbie is named in the movie, played by Kate McKinnon.

A spokesperson for Boohoo commented on the findings, “These findings provide an exciting insight into what are the biggest costume trends of the year, predicting that we can expect to see plenty of Barbies and a load of skeletons this spooky season. With many states choosing to dress up as Barbie, it proves that one of Margot Robbie’s biggest films to date is continuing to take over and dominate the fashion world.”

The most popular Halloween costumes in each state

The following is a list of each state with the most traditional costume and pop culture costume searched on Google.

Alabama: Skeleton, Wednesday Addams

Alaska: Ghost, Cruella de Vil

Arizona: Skeleton, Gwen Stacy from Spider-Man

Arkansas: Scarecrow, Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros

California: Skeleton, Weird Barbie from Barbie

Colorado: Ghost, Barbie from Barbie

Connecticut: Skeleton, Barbie from Barbie

Delaware: Cat, Barbie from Barbie

Florida: Skeleton, Wednesday Addams

Georgia: Vampire, Wednesday Addams

Hawaii: Witch, Wednesday Addams

Idaho, Zombie, Barbie from Barbie

Illinois: Pirate, Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros

Indiana: Skeleton, Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros

Iowa: Zombie, Wednesday Addams

Kansas: Clown, Barbie from Barbie

Kentucky: Witch, Harley Quinn

Louisiana: Zombie, Poison Ivy

Maine: Vampire, Wednesday Addams

Maryland: Ghost, Wednesday Addams

Massachusetts: Skeleton, Weird Barbie from Barbie

Michigan: Witch, Barbie from Barbie

Minnesota: Vampire, Barbie from Barbie

Mississippi: Ghost, Barbie from Barbie

Missouri: Ghost, Weird Barbie from Barbie

Montana: Skeleton, Barbie from Barbie

Nebraska: Dog, Barbie from Barbie

Nevada: Ghost, Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros

New Hampshire: Witch, Barbie from Barbie

New Jersey: Ghost, Wonder Woman

New Mexico: Skeleton, Wednesday Addams

New York: Skeleton, Barbie from Barbie

North Carolina: Angel, Wednesday Addams

North Dakota: Ghost, Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros

Ohio: Vampire, Wednesday Addams

Oklahoma: Skeleton, Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros

Oregon: Zombie, Harley Quinn

Pennsylvania: Zombie, Catwoman

Rhode Island: Skeleton, Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros

South Carolina: Pirate, Wonder Woman

South Dakota: Pirate, Barbie from Barbie

Tennessee: Dog, Harley Quinn

Texas: Skeleton, Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros

Utah: Cat, Wednesday Addams

Vermont: Skeleton, Wednesday Addams

Virginia: Ghost, Weird Barbie from Barbie

Washington: Dog, Harley Quinn

West Virginia: Vampire, Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros

Wisconsin: Vampire, Cruella de Vil

Wyoming: Zombie, Barbie from Barbie