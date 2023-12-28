CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the New Year just around the corner, it is time to start thinking about your New Year’s resolutions.

The start of the new year means the perfect opportunity to launch new habits and goals. New Year’s resolutions have always been a way to understand what’s truly important in our lives, allowing us to pause and reflect on the year behind us, as well as plan for the next year.

Planning to save more money is the top for many Americans making resolutions for 2024, according to Statista.com. In previous years, eating healthy and promising to exercise more was always the top resolution. This year, financial goals take the lead.

One in four U.S. adults said that they wanted to reduce their spending on living expenses like food and energy in the next year.

If you need more inspiration for your New Year’s resolutions, see the most popular ones below, according to a survey conducted by Statista.com.

1. To Save More Money- 59%

Out of the 417 people who took the survey back in October, 59% said that they want to save more money. This financial goal has leapfrogged them to become the most commonly cited resolution this year.

2. To Exercise More- 50%

Brace yourself for gyms to be busier, at least for the first few weeks of the year. 50% of participants said they wanted to hit the gym more this year.

3. To Eat Healthier- 47%

Exercise alone can only do so much. Coming in at number 3, survey respondents are hoping to eat more home-cooked meals next year.

4. To Spend More Time With Friends/Family- 40%

Many still have not seen family and friends that they don’t usually get to spend time with. 40% of people would like to see those family members and friends more often next year.

5. To Lose Weight- 35%

Another goal on 35% of Americans’ minds is losing weight in 2024.

6. To Reduce Spendings On Living Expenses- 26%

The total cost of food, energy, and gas is always climbing every year, so 26% of Americans who took the survey want to do their part in reducing those costs.

7. To Spend Less Time On Social Media, To Reduce Stress On The Job- 19%

Both of these goals were tied at 19% for next year. Creating a stress-free workplace is very important, and engaging with people not on social media is also a hard task, but these Americans are up to the challenge.

