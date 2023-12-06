AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Credit card interest rates are through the roof and the holiday spending season is here.

A financial advisor told 22News that to avoid getting deeper in debt this holiday season was practical, to be honest with your family about your limitations because if you can’t pay off those Christmas bills quickly, those high-interest rates are going to make it hard to get them down.

It’s the season of giving but all this giving might be getting you deeper in debt. Despite the average credit card interest rate being at an eye-popping 24.5 percent Americans are still expected to ramp up holiday spending by $975 this year.

Financial experts say planning a budget for holiday spending is key and while it’s too late for a budget now, you can stave off debt by putting down that plastic.

Gordon Oliver, Director of Business Development at Cambridge Credit Counseling said, “If you can’t spend the money, putting on credit cards is not the thing to do. And if you do, as soon as January comes that’s the time to tighten up your bootstraps, start looking at your budget, start looking at your spending, and start making a plan on how you are going to pay off what you spent during the holidays.”

Wendy Armstrong from Wilbraham said while she uses credit cards, she and her husband make sure not to carry a balance. “We try to have the money to pay off our credit card bill completely in January. So we like to use credit cards because you get travel miles, but we try not to have a balance that carries from month to month.”

For some shoppers, this time of year means piling on even more debt. In fact, a recent study said 25 percent of Americans are still paying Christmas off from last year. Other consumers like to find the best deals possible.

“Definitely looking for deals. There are a lot of places that have been doing a lot more deals lately so that’s been helping a lot. Black Friday is not Friday only and I work retail so that helps a little bit I get that discount,” Brittany Lacombe of West Springfield said.

Other strategies include setting spending limits, or if you have a large family, doing a Secret Santa instead of getting a gift for everyone.