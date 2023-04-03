CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state eviction protection policy that was enacted to help residents during the pandemic expired on Friday, and evictions are already on the rise.

Under the now-expired law Chapter 257, people were unable to be evicted from their homes if they had applied for rental assistance and were waiting for it to come through. Eviction filings are already reaching pre-pandemic levels once again and have nearly doubled over the last year.

A recent analysis of Massachusetts Housing Court data by The Boston Globe found that eviction filings have almost doubled from last year ahead of the expiration of Chapter 257, with state landlords filing nearly 5,000 cases in January and February of this year, compared to just over 2,5000 the year before.

Both tenants and landlords were in agreement with Chapter 257 as long as there was rental aid to pay the bills for tenants who could not. But now, that this aid is slowly shrinking it could make it harder to evict and replace them with new tenants who can pay.

Lawmakers filed legislation to make Chapter 257 permanent and filed an amendment to the supplemental budget seeking another extension, but those proposals have made little headway at this time.