CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – US News and World Report has released its annual ranking of the best schools in the nation. Some of the best schools in Massachusetts are located in the Boston areas.

They did not offer a ranking for private schools. You can check the directory for any school’s enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers.

The publication uses several factors to determine a school’s rank. A third of a school’s score is determined by whether students are ready to go to college. Seniors need to earn a qualifying score in at least one AP or IB exam. Scores on state tests to graduate from high school make up another 40 percent of the score. Another 30 percent includes factors like graduation rates, curriculum, and underserved student performance.

Students in Massachusetts are assessed in math, English language arts, science and history through the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System. The state recommends students follow the MassCore program of studies to prepare for college and work includes four years of English; four years of mathematics; three years of lab-based science; three years of history; two years of the same foreign language; one year of an arts program; and five additional “core” courses such as business education, health, and/or technology.

Hampden Charter School of Science – Chicopee Lenox Memorial High School – Lenox Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School – Adams Mt Greylock Regional High School – Williamstown Longmeadow High School – Longmeadow

The Boston Latin School is ranked as the #1 school in Massachusetts, followed by Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School in Marlborough, and Sturgis Charter Public School in Hyannis.