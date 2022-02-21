HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A local non-profit that provides support to young families has hit a donation milestone.

The Village Closet in Huntington has provided $1-million in free baby, children’s, and maternity supplies to nearly 9,000 families from 165 cities and towns across Massachusetts, northern Connecticut, and southern Vermont.

The program is managed by It Takes a Village, a non-profit that offers free postpartum and early partnering support to families with babies and young children, as well as a Home Visit program for families with infants in the Hilltowns, and free in-person and virtual parent support groups and workshops.

“Nothing like this exists anywhere else in the state, maybe even the country,” says Lisa Goding, Program Director for It Takes a Village. All supplies at the Village Closet are free to everyone, regardless of income or town of residence.

SNAP (Food Stamp) and WIC (Women Infants & Children) benefits cannot be used to purchase diapers and many low-income families struggle for these and other essential items for infants, babies and toddlers. In addition to clothing, the Village Closet offers baby bottles, infant formula, and nursing supplies, swaddles and crib sheets, and a large selection of cloth and disposable diapers and wipes. Volunteers also deliver items to families who lack transportation.

The program was founded in 2009 by Cummington resident Maureen Shea in her home and has moved to several locations as the items and services expanded. The Village Closet is currently located in the former St. Thomas Church building at 2 East Main Street, in Huntington, MA and is open Sundays and Mondays from 11am-2pm and Tuesdays from 5-7pm.

For more information about donating, volunteering or gaining access to products and services go to the It Takes a Village website.