CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween is less than two weeks away when you’re likely to see Beetlejuice, Casper the Friendly Ghost, and even Slimer from Ghostbusters floating around, but what about real ghosts?

The history of Halloween can be traced back to an ancient Celtic festival that often took place on the day when spirits and ghosts were believed to roam freely.

Reports of ghost sightings have been collected by GhostsofAmerica.com and Bet Massachusetts utilized that data to compile a list of cities in Massachusetts with the most ghost sightings. In western Massachusetts, Chicopee tied with North Attleboro with 24 sightings, then Ware with 22 reports, and Orange ranks number 10 with 19 sightings.

Lowell: 57

New Bedford: 54

Chicopee 24

North Attleboro: 24

Ware: 22

Brockton: 20

Danvers: 20

Malden: 20

Whitman: 20

Orange: 19

“Do Massachusetts ghosts travel by water?”, is one thing in common that Bet Massachusetts said that stuck out. While collecting the reports, the top two cities were Lowell and New Bedford which are along the Merrimack River. If you include Chicopee next, the Connecticut River flows through the city as well.