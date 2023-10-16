SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Regional Chamber announced the winners of its annual Super 60 awards program.

Businesses were nominated that achieved remarkable success and made significant contributions to the region, as well as non-profit organizations that have displayed selfless dedication through exceptional programming and support.

In addition to the revenue and growth categories, this year the Super 60 awards program added three additional categories, start-up, non-profit, and give back awards.

Revenue Award: Recognizing companies for total revenue in the latest fiscal year

Recognizing companies for total revenue in the latest fiscal year Growth Award: Recognizing companies for revenue growth over a consecutive three-year period

Recognizing companies for revenue growth over a consecutive three-year period Start-Up Award: Recognizing companies that have been in business for five years or less and have achieved revenue growth over a full three-year period

Recognizing companies that have been in business for five years or less and have achieved revenue growth over a full three-year period Non-Profit Award: Recognizing non-profit organizations based on the percentage of their total spending dedicated to programs

Recognizing non-profit organizations based on the percentage of their total spending dedicated to programs Give Back Award: Recognizing companies that give back to the community, emphasizing the impact of their charitable work and employee engagement in their efforts

Revenue Category Winners

The following companies are recognized for total revenue in the latest fiscal year:

Whalley Computer Associates, Inc. Mercedes Benz of Springfield Tighe & Bond, Inc. Adam Quenneville Roofing & Siding Inc American Environmental, Inc. Baltazar Contractors, Inc. Baystate Blasting, Inc. Braman Chemical Enterprises, Inc. Freedom Credit Union Golden Years Homecare Services Keiter Corporation L&C Prescriptions, Inc.

Growth Category Winners:

The following companies are recognized for revenue growth over a consecutive three-year period:

Springfield Hockey, LLC The Coating House, Inc. Link To VR Ace Asphalt Maintenance, Inc. Court Square Group, Inc. Jack Goncalves & Sons, Inc. Monty’s Motorsport LLC Papps Bar & Grill Tavares and Branco Enterprises Inc. Vanguard Dental, LLC Vanished Valley, Inc. Yellow Ribbon Trucking, Inc.

Start-Up Category Winners:

The following companies are recognized for being in business for five years or less and have achieved revenue growth over a full three-year period:

Monsoon Roastery, LLC Something Royal Party Co Mango Fish Art / Proud of U Jewelry Ludlow Animal Clinic, Inc. Western Mass Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, Inc. Link to VR Upscale Socks Rozki Rides 1636 North Colorful Resilience Bridge2Homecare LLC Feel Good, Shop Local

Give Back Category Winners:

The following companies are recognized for giving back to the community, emphasizing the impact of their charitable work and employee engagement in their efforts:

Anderson Cleaning Appleton Corporation Focus Springfield Community TV Gary Rome Hyundai, Inc. Keiter Corporation Mercedes Benz of Springfield MGM Springfield Pioneer Valley Financial Group Polish National Credit Union Springfield Hockey, LLC Stand Out Truck Tavares and Branco Enterprises Inc.

Non-Profit Category Winners:

The following non-profit organizations are recognized based on the percentage of their total spending dedicated to programs:

Springfield Partners for Community Action, Inc. Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. 413 Elite Foundation Second Chance Animal Services Community Veterinary Hospital The Horace Smith Fund Hampden County Career Center, Inc. d/b/a MassHire Holyoke Caring Health Center WestMass ElderCare, Inc. Springfield Rescue Mission Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts Revitalize Community Development Corporation Clinical & Support Options Inc.

The Super 60 awards will be presented at the annual luncheon and recognition program on November 9th at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. 22News Anchor Rich Tettemer will serve as the Emcee and Former 22News’ Mass Appeal host Ashley Kohl, President and Founder of the Ohana School of Performing Arts, will serve as the keynote speaker.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the incredible diversity and innovation within our business community through this year’s Super 60 program,” said Diana Szynal, President of the Springfield Regional Chamber. “Small businesses are the heart and soul of our region, and we’re excited to celebrate so many nonprofits that make a difference in our community. As we continue to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic, it’s more important than ever to shine a light on the accomplishments and unwavering resilience of our local businesses and non-profits. I look forward to honoring these incredibly deserving organizations at our Super 60 luncheon on November 9.”