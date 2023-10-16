CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent study has been conducted on the riskiest professions in Massachusetts.

The research, conducted by personal injury lawyers at John Fitch, focused on the frequency of non-fatal injuries in various industries per 200 million hours worked. This was calculated to provide an accurate representation of risk, indicating that the more injuries per hours worked, the more dangerous a job is perceived to be.

The study ranked Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction at the top for the most hazardous jobs in the state.

Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction

Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction involves establishments engaged in significant engineering projects. Workers within this sector face an injury rate of 19.3 per 200 million hours worked. Projects in this category could include constructing highways, dams, or other large-scale engineering ventures. Construction jobs, in general, pose substantial risks due to the use of heavy equipment and materials, increasing the likelihood of accidents like falls, equipment mishaps, and exposure to hazardous substances. Civil engineers managing substantial projects face even greater risks, leading to a higher incidence of injuries.

Justice, Public Order, and Safety Activities

The sector of Justice, Public Order, and Safety Activities encompasses government establishments primarily involved in maintaining public order and safety, excluding courts, police protection, and related entities. The injury rate within this sector stands at 18.7 per 200 million hours worked. Workers in this domain, such as correctional officers and firefighters, grapple with inherent dangers tied to their roles in maintaining public safety and handling emergencies. The nature of these roles inherently exposes them to occupational hazards.

Other Ambulatory Health Care Services

This U.S. industry primarily involves establishments that provide ambulatory health care services, excluding specific health practitioners’ offices, outpatient care centers, and related entities. Within this industry, the injury rate is reported at 10.3 per 200 million hours worked. Workers in ambulatory health care services, while providing vital health services, are exposed to a level of risk due to the nature of their work. Their injury rate emphasizes the importance of safety measures in healthcare environments.

A spokesperson from John Fitch underscored the significance of worker safety, “Workplace injuries underscore the importance of prioritizing worker safety and well-being. The well-being of workers should be a top priority to ensure that every worker, irrespective of their job, can work in a safe environment without worrying about the dangers they may face.”

The study aims to highlight the imperative of safety measures in workplaces across various industries, reinforcing the call for stringent safety protocols to ensure the well-being of all workers.