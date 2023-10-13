CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are finally in the heart of spooky season, and what better way to immerse yourself in the spirit than facing your fears on a haunted trail?

The Halloween season will be over before you know it, but there’s still time to get out and enjoy some spooky, scary fun! Perhaps even an adrenaline rush? If that’s what you’re seeking, you’re in the right place.

There are numerous haunted attractions scattered throughout western Massachusetts and its surrounding areas. This list features some of the scariest and best professional haunted trails you should visit before October ends.

13 Nights at Jiminy – 37 Corey Rd Hancock, MA

Embark on a chilling journey into the hidden horrors of The Plantation of Jericho at the outdoor haunted attraction 13 Nights at Jiminy. Originally constructed to elude an unspoken menace that emerged from the Valley below, this farm has descended into a sinister abyss. With every turn, a spine-tingling truth awaits, ready to shatter your senses. Brace yourself for a legendary haunt at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Hancock, MA where the darkness holds secrets too terrifying to ignore.

Skeleton Crew Theater – 110 Industrial Blvd, Turners Falls, MA

Discover Halloween as you’ve never done before. Experience an innovative attraction with 11 fully automated sets, hand crafted props, unique character animatronics, and two different endings to choose from. Because you’re not just watching the show– You’re in it. Skeleton Crew Theater, plays out as part scavenger hunt and part theater. Unlike other Halloween attractions, SCT fabricates all works by hand–nothing is store bought. All props, puppets, costumes, score, sets and stories are original. The show has no recognizable Hollywood characters, maintains a general absence of clichéd gore, and tailors each show to the philosophy of “The Hero’s Journey,” the classic mythical story structure that has aided George Lucas’s Star Wars Trilogy & J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series. Small groups, accompanied by a masked, silent guide, are lead through several interconnecting sets. Along the way, SCT participants interact with elaborate puppet characters, collect clues & ultimately decide their own final.

Fear on the Farm at McCray’s Farm – 55 Alvord St, South Hadley, MA

Join them for the 33rd season! Fear on the Farm at McCray’s Farm prides itself on offering quality family-friendly Halloween entertainment for all ages.

As they return to the farm this year, the Haunted Hayride has once again been redesigned and is now jam-packed with scenes and scares. Once you depart the hay wagon, you will step inside not one, but two walk-through haunts: Massacre Manor and the DON.



This year, both haunted walk-throughs have been given upgrades. The DON, especially has been the recipient of many new props and scenes.

Ghost Tours at The Mount – 2 Plunkett Street, Lenox, MA

Join in person as ghost tour guides lead you through the darkened halls of The Mount, sharing tales of the many eerie encounters that have been reported there for years. This tour contains adult content and is not not appropriate for children under 12. The tour lasts approximately 2 hours and includes about ½ mile of walking. Start times vary. Reservations required.

Century Haunted Hayride and Spooky Walk – 531 Rochdale St, Auburn, MA

Heading into their 24th year of operation, they couldn’t be more excited! They are an all-volunteer organization, and build and staff their Hayride and Spooky Walk with the love and support of their loyal and sadistic friends and family who show up to do this year after year every Friday and Saturday!

Haunting at the Ridge – 99 Powder Hill Rd, Middlefield, CT

This October, we dare you to visit central Connecticut’s unique outdoor haunted attraction in Middlefield, CT!

Are you brave enough to take a chair lift ride up the mountain into the dark? There’s no turning back, there’s no escape! Get ready for the haunt of your life! Graveyard Productions brings its trademark thrills and chills to Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort with this one-of-a-kind haunt that is not for the faint of heart.



Your terrifying journey begins with a chair lift ride up the mountain through the darkness, where you’ll catch glimpses of creatures below that travel the Ridge at night. You’ll make your descent down the mountain on foot encountering all the mysteries of the mountain. Be sure to stop by the camp ground, they love to welcome visitors. In fact, they may never want you to leave.

Evidence of Evil – South St, Middlefield, CT

Evidence of Evil features multiple haunted attractions deep in the fields and trails at Lyman Orchards.

Embark on a perilous journey through a realm of decay and revulsion, where time is of the essence to elude the vengeful inhabitants of the Toxic Waste. In the Witch’s Castle, a malevolent ritual unfolds, thrusting you into the midst of a coven of witches who seek to engulf you in their wicked sorcery. Descend into their mystical lair, where secrets of unimaginable horror await.

Prepare to encounter the disgraced inhabitants who govern the desolate domain of The Backwater. Trespassers are met with hostility as you navigate through their territory, venturing into the foreboding woodshed to unravel the dark intentions that lie in wait.

The Harvest summons a discordant chorus of ghastly apparitions within its forsaken cornfield. Here, silence becomes your sole defense as even the slightest noise can lead to a gruesome demise, turning your mortal remains into haunting remnants upon the desolate ground.

Enter The House, seemingly in a dormant slumber, concealing enigmatic secrets within its spectral walls. Many have ventured to uncover the mysteries of the infamous Spookhouse, only to meet their futile demise. The enigmatic denizens may extend their chilling welcome, but only if you participate in their macabre game of Trick or Treat.

Descend into the depths of The Basement, where long-forgotten relics and obscured memories lie in wait. As you uncover the buried truths, beware of the lurking presence concealed amidst the aging walls. The encroaching cobwebs and skittering spiders are but mere distractions in the face of the true horror that awaits.

Prepare to confront the ethereal sentinels of the Crypt, known as the Wraiths. Shadows writhe and coil around every corner of their sacred grounds, relentlessly stalking your every move. A single misstep can consign your flesh to a fading memory, forever lost in the embrace of their spectral domain.

As you traverse this confluence of nightmarish experiences, be prepared for a relentless assault on your senses, where decay, malevolence, witchcraft, desolation, enigma, and the spectral converge. Brace yourself for an immersive journey, where fear intertwines with anticipation, guiding you through each treacherous attraction.

Children under 16 years of age MUST be accompanied by an adult. No exceptions.

Nightmare Acres – 240 Governors Hwy, South Windsor, CT

Nightmare Acres is a chilling, outdoor haunted attraction deep in the woods of Nomads in South Windsor, CT.

Confront your deepest fears as you navigate through the labyrinth of terror and suspense with its dark, twisted corridors and sinister inhabitants, Nightmare Acres guarantees a Halloween experience that will haunt your dreams. From bloodcurdling screams to heart-pounding chainsaws, this haunted attraction will test your courage. Nightmare Acres will push you to the edge of your sanity. Enter at your own risk and brace yourself for a thrilling time in the realm of horror.

The Dark Manor – 25 Main St, Baltic, CT

The Manor is home to the ghastly entities that haunt its hallowed grounds. Many are driven mad by the terror lurking in every shadow; their desperate screams echoing endlessly down the twisting trail –screams echoing through the desolate Connecticut countryside.

Can you escape the darkness and terror of The Graveyard. The remains of unnamed evil patrol the Graveyard in search of victims to repair their plagued souls.

Plunge into the shadows of the mausoleums while you are surrounded by undead creeps and chainsaw freaks, remorseless in their torment of anyone unfortunate enough to wander into their cold grasp. Those who can survive the village may narrowly escape with their lives, but for many, their sanity remains lost forever.

The few who escape will suffer to tell the tale. Will you be one of them?

With 19 years of terror behind them, you won’t want to miss this fully-outdoor haunted trail freshly redesigned to deliver a thrilling new experience!

So, before the clock strikes 12 on Halloween, face your fears, share some laughs, and create spine-chilling memories with friends at a haunted trail. You certainly won’t forget it if you make it out alive…