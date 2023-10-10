DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has reached an estimated $1.725 billion.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, the cash option on the prize is now an estimated $756.6 million. This jackpot would be the second-largest in Powerball history as well as U.S. lottery history.

Five tickets were sold in Massachusetts in Monday night’s drawing, and each won a $50,000 prize by matching four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. The tickets were sold at:

Berkley Farms, 539 Berkley St., Berkley

7-Eleven, 140 Main St., Charlestown

North River Beverage, 5 Sea St., Marshfield

Black Duck Market & Deli, 12 Federal St., Newburyport

Save More Gas and Convenience, 1348 New State Hwy. (Route 44), Raynham

This would be the 36th drawing since the jackpot was last won on July 19, when a $1.08 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California. The $1.725 billion jackpot trails only a $2.04 billion jackpot that was won on a ticket on November 7, 2022 ticket sold in California.

Tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased up until 9:50 p.m.

“With this jackpot at a near-record level, it is a very exciting time for our customers and our retail partners, and we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” said Mark William Bracken, the Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.