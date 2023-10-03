BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Healey-Driscoll Administration has awarded more than $3.6 million in grant funds to police departments across the state to begin or expand the use of body-worn cameras.

A total of $3,610,598.95 will be distributed to more than 40 police departments, including 11 here in western Massachusetts. This is the third year of the Law Enforcement Body-Worn Camera Program, which provides funding to police to implement body-worn cameras.

“These grants provide local police agencies with resources to implement technology that strengthens police-community relations while improving investigations and advancing the fundamental principles of transparency and accountability,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This investment reflects our Administration’s commitment to increasing public safety, promoting best practices among law enforcement, and nurturing strong relationships between police and the communities they serve.”

Locally, Adams, Belchertown and Hinsdale police departments will be receiving the most funding. Here are all the western Massachusetts police departments receiving funding:

Franklin County

Northfield Police Department – $7,670.00

Orange Police Department – $14,512.80

Warwick Police Department – $8,940.00

Whately Police Department – $4,197.50

Hampden County

Granville Police Department – $39,230.50

Hampshire County

Belchertown Police Department – $58,705.83

Goshen Police Department – $26,050.00

Berkshire County

Adams Police Department – $110,464.74

Hinsdale Police Department – $52,636.00

Lanesborough Police Department – $39,700.00

North Adams Police Department – $21,015.00

The remaining departments received funding for the Law Enforcement Body-Worn Camera Program:

Acton Police Department: $135,751.47

Arlington Police Department: $60,017.58

Auburn Police Department: $93,945.00

Barnstable Police Department: $151,907.42

Berlin Police Department: $10,000.00

Bernardston Police Department: $15,960.00

Bourne Police Department: $61,482.00

Bridgewater Police Department: $250,000.00

Brookline Police Department: $250,000.00

Clinton Police Department: $160,248.00

Fall River Police Department: $7,400.00

Framingham Police Department: $211,300.48

Grafton Police Department: $6,651.00

Holbrook Police Department: $92,587.77

Holliston Police Department: $75,200.00

Kingston Police Department: $50,000.00

Lawrence Police Department: $249,928.40

Leicester Police Department: $13,099.00

Littleton Police Department: $150,047.89

Marion Police Department: $42,530.00

Methuen Police Department: $26,029.60

Nahant Police Department: $3,980.00

New Bedford Police Department: $250,000.00

North Reading Police Department: $134,688.96

Rockland Police Department: $167,124.00

Salem Police Department: $13,096.90

Sherborn Police Department: $73,650.00

Shrewsbury Police Department: $20,895.00

Southborough Police Department: $16,064.00

Sudbury Police Department: $27,787.00

Sutton Police Department: $69,624.00

West Bridgewater Police Department: $74,813.00

Winchendon Police Department: $12,490.00

Yarmouth Police Department: $7,220.00

“Body-worn cameras are a transformative tool that promotes police transparency and accountability, enhances community trust, and positively impacts the quality of investigations,” said Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll. “These grants underscore our Administration’s commitment to creating safer communities and supporting municipalities with the resources needed to deliver exemplary police services.”